Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Nowgam

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wagoora in Nowgam late on Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter in which one militant was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained, he said.
Search operations are underway in the area as security forces had received information about the presence of two militants, the official said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries
Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers
DH Toon | 'Spinners who can bowl beamers for Cabinet'
Did burrito cost an American runner her Olympic dream?
A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions
Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China
SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge