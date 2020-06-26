Security forces kill militant in encounter in Pulwama

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 26 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 10:13 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

A militant was on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Thursday, following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. 

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday, one militant was killed, the official said. 

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is going on. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir
militants

What's Brewing

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for economic an miracle

Hoping for economic an miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 