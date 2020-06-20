Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 20 2020, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 20:41 ist

 A militant was killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. 

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Likhdipora in the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were searching the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, in which a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the militant is being ascertained.

The operation is going on, the official added. 

Jammu and Kashmir
encounter killings
Kulgam
Militants killed

