J&K: Militant killed in encounter with armed forces

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 22 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Kilbal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired on them.

The forces retaliated and the encounter broke out, the official said, adding that a militant was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, he said.

The operation is going on, the official said. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shopian district
Jammu and Kashmir
militant
India News
Encounter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Design accident-free roads

Design accident-free roads

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

 