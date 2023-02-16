Militant killed in failed infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

A militant was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

"During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by #Kupwara police, joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one #infiltrator," police said in a tweet.

Also Read | Big drop in terror cases in J&K after Art 370 abrogation, says Amit Shah

During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by #Kupwara police, joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one #infiltrator. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 16, 2023

It said the search operation was going on in the area.