Militant killed in failed infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Militant killed in failed infiltration bid in J&K

An infiltrating group was intercepted in the Saidpora forward area in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 16 2023, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 12:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A militant was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

"During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by #Kupwara police, joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one #infiltrator," police said in a tweet.

It said the search operation was going on in the area.

