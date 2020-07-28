Militant killed, infiltration bid foiled along LoC

Militant killed, infiltration bid foiled along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  Jul 28 2020, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 21:11 ist
Credit: PTI/file photo

A militant was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Sources said as the Army noticed movement of four to five militants in Samhani Bagsar area opposite to Kalal in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, they challenged the infiltrators. ”Amid engagement with militants, an explosion took place in the area after one of the infiltrators stepped over a landmine or an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and died on the spot,” they said.

“The body of the killed militant was taken along by his associates who returned back to the launch pad,” the sources said and added the group of militants was possibly a fidayeen squad and were heavily armed.

Sources said a massive search operation has been launched in the area and is still in progress.

