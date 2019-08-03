Militant killed, soldier injured in Sopore gunfight

An unidentified militant was killed and an army soldier wounded in an encounter that broke out in Warpora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore area on Saturday morning.

Reports said the gunfight broke out during the wee hours after a joint team of Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Malmapanpora, Warpora, 52 kilometres from here, following ‘specific inputs’ about the presence of militants.

As the search operation was going on, the militants fired upon security forces and in the initial firing one soldier was injured. In the retaliatory action, one unidentified ultra was killed.

The operation was underway when last reports came in.

The latest encounter came a day after Zeenat ul Islam Naikoo, a militant belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit and sepoy Rambir of 8 JAT were killed in a similar gunbattle in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Naikoo, according to police, was one of the most important local militants of the Jaish in Shopian, who played the role of local anchor to the Pakistani ultras. He was involved in various incidents of violence including cop killing, firing and grenade lobbing on Shopian Police Station and Gagren Camp.

From July 1 when annual Amarnathji Yatra began till July 26, anti-militancy operations in the Valley had been halted to facilitate the smooth and peaceful pilgrimage.

However, since last week, the encounters have again started indicating that security forces may again go all out against the militants.

Over 135 militants including top commanders of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits have been killed in “well-coordinated operations” in Kashmir so far this year. Last year 272 militants were killed by security forces in the state while the number was 217 in 2017.

Another feature of anti-militancy operations this year has been the reduced civilian causalities during encounters.