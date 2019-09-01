Militant posters ask people to observe shutdown in J&K

Posters of militant organisations asking people to observe complete shutdown have surfaced outside the mosques in several areas of Srinagar in recent days.

An eyewitness told DH that posters were pasted outside the mosques in the congested Batamaloo locality whereby the employees were warned not to attend their duties and shopkeepers asked to keep their shops closed.

Reports of similar posters were also received from Nowgam locality on the outskirts of the City. A senior police officer while confirming the presence of posters in some Srinagar areas said that militants were trying to enforce the shutdown as people had started to come out to carry with their routine business.

“Taking advantage of the prevailing unrest, some militants from south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts have managed to reach to Srinagar. With the help of their over-ground-worker (OGW) network, these militants are enforcing a shutdown in the city,” he said and blamed this group for the killing of a shopkeeper in Praimpora area on city outskirts on Thursday evening.

The shopkeeper’s killing triggered fear among the traders, who would usually open their shops during morning and evening hours to allow people to buy essential commodities. However, after the killing, panicky shopkeepers are reluctant to open their shutters even during morning and evening hours.

Meanwhile, despite relaxation in restrictions, spontaneous shutdown continued to cripple normal life across Kashmir for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday with just a thin movement of private vehicles visible in the city.

The region continues to be on an edge from August 5 when the Parliament abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. The Srinagar district administration on Saturday refuted reports of a shortage of basic facilities across the Valley especially the health services. The administration asserted that all services were functioning normally, urging people not to believe in rumours and fake news.