Militant who killed off-duty CRPF jawan in Kashmir arrested

A militant, who killed an off-duty paramilitary CRPF jawan in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

“We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The incident occurred on Saturday when militants fired upon CRPF man Mukhtar Ahmad near his residence at Chotipora area of Shopian. Police said that Dohi succumbed to his injuries while on way to a hospital. Ahmad had returned home on leave recently.

