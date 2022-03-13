Militant arrested for killing CRPF jawan in Kashmir

Militant who killed off-duty CRPF jawan in Kashmir arrested

The incident occurred on Saturday when militants fired upon CRPF man Mukhtar Ahmad near his residence at Chotipora area of Shopian

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 13 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 12:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A militant, who killed an off-duty paramilitary CRPF jawan in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

“We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Also Read | CRPF jawan on leave shot dead in Kashmir's Shopian

The incident occurred on Saturday when militants fired upon CRPF man Mukhtar Ahmad near his residence at Chotipora area of Shopian.  Police said that Dohi succumbed to his injuries while on way to a hospital. Ahmad had returned home on leave recently.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

Varanasi by the Ganga

Varanasi by the Ganga

Thandai: The godly-good ambrosia

Thandai: The godly-good ambrosia

Why is donor care essential?

Why is donor care essential?

On dancing feet, Iyer finds answers

On dancing feet, Iyer finds answers

 