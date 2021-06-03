Militant who shot at cop killed in encounter in Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 03 2021, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 12:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A surrendered militant, who shot at and injured a constable inside a police camp in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Mohammad Amin Malik was shot dead by the security forces following an overnight encounter, a police official said.

The gunbattle between the surrendered militant and police broke out inside the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp in Tral on Wednesday evening.

Malik allegedly snatched the rifle of constable Amjid Khan and shot at him. Khan was injured in the incident and evacuated to a hospital here for treatment.

The ultra then hid himself inside the camp along with the rifle.

The officials said Malik, a resident of Nagbal in the Tral area, had surrendered before security forces on May 30 along with a .12 bore rifle.

The security forces tried to persuade the militant to surrender on Wednesday and even called his parents to convince him to lay down the arms, the officials said, adding that Malik, however, refused the offer.

He started firing towards the positions of the security personnel, who retaliated, leading to his death.

Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir
militant
Militancy

