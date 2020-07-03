Militant who shot CRPF jawan, minor in Anantnag last week killed in Srinagar encounter

A CRPF personnel and a militant affiliated with Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) outfit were killed in an ongoing overnight encounter in the Malbagh area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday.

Police said the slain militant was involved in the killing of a CRPF man and a six-year-old boy in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last week. “

#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday’s #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice (sic),” the Kashmir police tweeted.

A CRPF spokesperson said the body of the slain militant was recovered along with one AK rifle. “Head constable Kuldeep Urwan (38) of CRPF was injured, he was evacuated to Army’s 92 Base hospital for further treatment and later succumbed to injuries,” he said.

IGP CRPF, Pramod Kumar Pandey said the firing has stopped while the search has been launched in the area.

The gunbattle erupted after the Police and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) late in the evening at Malbagh following ‘specific inputs’ on the presence of militants in the area.

“As joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the forces, triggering off an encounter. One more militant is believed to be hiding in the area as police had input about the presence of two militants,” sources said.

This is the third encounter in Srinagar in the last 45 days.

On May 19, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen top commander Junaid Sehrai, son of hardline Threek-e-Hurriyat chief Ashraf Sehrai, was killed along with his associate in the old Srinagar city. On June 22, three militants were killed in a similar gunfight at Gil Kadal near Soura on the outskirts of the city.

On May 20, two paramilitary BSF jawans were killed by the militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

These encounters and killings come as a reminder from the militants that its presence has increased in the city, which was not long ago considered as a zero-militancy zone.

