Militants attack CRPF team in J&K's Shopian, constable injured

The ultras attacked the team at Kralcheck while they were carrying out road opening duties

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 10 2021, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 09:18 ist
The area has been cordoned off and search operations have begun. Credit: PTI Photo

A security force personnel was injured in firing by militants on a road opening party of the CRPF in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The ultras attacked the team at Kralcheck while they were carrying out road opening duties, they said.

Constable Ajay Kumar of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and search operations have begun, they added.

CRPF
Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
militants

