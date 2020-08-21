Militants glamorise terrorism by releasing attack videos: J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday described the militants' attempt to circulate a video of a recent attack on social media as an attempt to “glamorize militancy.”



By releasing video of attack, #terrorists want to glamourise #terrorism. But they can’t. We replied by actions & killed 04 top cmdrs, Sajjad @ Haider & FT Taimur Khan @ Abu Usman (seen in said video/attack) & Naseer @ Sad bhai & FT Ali bhai @ Danish within 72 hours.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 21, 2020

“By releasing video of attack, militants want to glamourise militancy. But they can’t. We replied by actions & killed 04 top commanders, Sajjad @ Haider & FT (foreign terrorist) Taimur Khan @ Abu Usman (seen in said video/attack) & Naseer @ Sad bhai & FT Ali bhai @ Danish within 72 hours (sic),” J&K police tweeted.

The tweet came hours after recently-floated People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) militant outfit released the video of the Baramulla attack, on multiple social media platforms.

On August 17, hours after three security forces personnel were killed in a militant attack in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district, an exchange of gunfire between the ultras and army resulted in the killing of three militants and two soldiers.

In the video purportedly shot by one the militants, wearing a body camera, shooting at the security personnel along with another attacker, apparently in Kreeri on August 17. The video has since been removed from YouTube.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh had termed the killing of Sajad Haider and Naseer as a “major success for security forces.”

This is not the first time that militants shared a video after carrying out an attack on the security forces. On 24 June 2013, a video was shared when militants carried an attack on an army convoy at Hyderpora in Srinagar, killing nine soldiers.

Similarly, another video was shared when slain Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Naveed Jatt showered bullets on the vehicle of security forces personnel in south Kashmir.