Militants involved in Anantnag murders identified

Militants involved in killing of Anantnag civilians identified: J&K police

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 30 2021, 21:43 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 21:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that the militants involved in killing of two civilians in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening have been identified and “justice to bereaved families shall be delivered soon.”

Sanjeed Ahmad Parray (20), a dental technician by profession, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat (35), an auto-driver, both from Jablipora village, Anantnag, were shot dead from a point blank range at around 8 pm on Saturday.

“Terrorists involved in the double murder have been identified. Justice to bereaved families shall be delivered soon. Our heart goes out to the families of innocent victims,” a police spokesperson tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir
murder
militants

