Militants involved in killing of CRPF personnel, policeman neutralised in J&K

Two militants, who were involved in the killing of two CRPF personnel and a policeman earlier in the day, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

The encounter started after security forces chased the militants following their attack on a joint patrol party of CRPF and the police at Tindim village of Kreeri at around 9:30 am. Two CRPF personnel and one special police officer (SPO) were killed in the militant attack.

Read: Policeman, two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kashmir’s Baramulla

A police officer said security forces cordoned off the area immediately after the attack and chased the militants. “A contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed,” he said.

The identities of the slain militants were not ascertained immediately. However, sources said, both were the locals and affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. A weapon snatched from the slain policeman was also recovered at the encounter site, they said.

Earlier, Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three LeT militants came from the orchards to attack a joint party of police and CRPF.

“After checking the statements of eye-witnesses and other technical details, it seems Lashkar men who were three in number carried out the attack near a shallow stream where a joint team was on a normal naka duty,” he told reporters at the site of the incident.

Asked to comment on two back-to-back attacks carried by the militants in last four days, the IGP said: “At times, militants manage to flee. We are developing leads and will neutralize the militants involved in the two attacks.”

This was the second attack on security forces in Kashmir in the last three days. On August 14, two policemen were killed and another injured in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in a similar attack.