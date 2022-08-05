Militants kill migrant labourer, injure two others in J&K’s Pulwama

Militants kill labourer in J&K's Pulwama, 2 injured

Militants lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, a police spokesman said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 05 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 01:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A labourer from Bihar was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

Militants lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

He said one labourer died in the blast while two others sustained injuries.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The Injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and his son Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampor, Bihar," the spokesman said.

He said the condition of the injured persons is stable.

The labourers were manufacturing cotton bedding, police said.

Militants had stepped up attacks on non-locals earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

militants
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Pulwama

