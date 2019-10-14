Militants kill truck driver from Rajasthan in Shopian

A fruit-laden truck was set ablaze, while its driver – a non-local – was killed by militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.

The sources said two to three militants emerged in Sindhu-Shirmal, Shopian, 50 kms from here at around 7 pm and indiscriminately fired on a truck that was being loaded with apple boxes.

In the incident, the driver received bullet injuries while the truck caught fire, as some bullets hit its fuel tank. The police said that the half-burnt body of the driver was recovered by the police later. The slain driver has been identified as Sharif Khan – a resident of Rajasthan.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Sandeep Chaudhary, while confirming the incident tweeted: “The civilian killed by terrorists was a truck driver named Sharif Khan. He was there for transportation of apples, to earn his livelihood.”

Since the day the Centre went ahead with the abrogation of Article 35A and 370, the militants have been threatening the fruit traders not to carry on with their business. The militants have also been telling shopkeepers and businesses to adhere to their timetable.

Prior to this, in early September, four people, including a two-year-old girl, were injured after terrorists attacked the house of a fruit trader in North Kashmir's Sopore district for defying their warning to shut shop to protest the Centre's move to end special status to the state under Article 370, police said.

The incident is seen as an attempt by terrorists to instil fear among the people and disrupt peace in the Valley.