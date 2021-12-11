Militants looking for soft targets in Valley: J&K Police chief

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said that militants were looking for soft targets to create disturbance in the Valley.

“The militants are looking for soft targets to create disturbances, but every such attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory would be firmly dealt with,” he told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the families of two policemen killed by militants in Bandipora on Friday evening.

Asked about the number of active militants and overground workers (OGWs) in north Kashmir, he said it is less than what it used to be in the past.

Earlier, Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a lone Pakistani militant was involved in the killing of two policemen in Bandipora.

Also read: Two cops shot dead by militants in Kashmir

“A single Pakistani terrorist came and fired upon driver and one personal security officer (PSO) of station house officer (SHO) but couldn’t snatch weapon due to retaliation by the second PSO,” the IGP was quoted by a local news gathering agency KNO.

However, he said, two OGWs facilitated the Pakistani militant in carrying out the attack.

The police categorize “anybody who supports the militants” as an OGW. A person providing a safe house, passage, information, or acting as a messenger for suspected militants automatically comes under the radar of the police as an OGW.

Watch the latest DH videos: