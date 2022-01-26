Militants open fire at forces in J&K's Shopian

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 26 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 21:43 ist

Militants opened fire at security forces during an encounter in Shopian district of Kashmir on Wednesday, police here said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chek Nowgam area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the police said.

An encounter took place when militants opened firing at the security forces which too retaliated with gunfire.

No casualties were reported so far on either side, the police said.

