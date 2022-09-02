Militants open fire at non-local labourer in J&K's Pulwama

A migrant labourer was shot at and injured by militants in Newa area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

“#Terrorists fired upon one outside labourer Muneerul Islam S/O Abdul Karim R/O West Bengal at Ugergund Newa in #Pulwama. He has been shifted to district hospital Pulwama where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

#Terrorists fired upon one outside labourer Muneerul Islam S/O Abdul Karim R/O West Bengal at Ugergund Newa in #Pulwama. He has been shifted to district hospital Pulwama where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 2, 2022

There has been a spurt in attacks on migrant-workers in Kashmir, particularly in south Kashmir. This year at least 10 migrant labourers have been shot dead by militants across Kashmir.

In October last year, several non-locals labourers and street-vendors were killed by militants across Kashmir. Earlier in October 2019, 11 non-locals, including truckers, were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts. The attacks had created a wave of fear and anger with outsiders fleeing Kashmir.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, has claimed responsibility for the most of the attacks and warned that everyone other than indigenous Kashmiris would be treated as “occupiers” if they purchase property in J&K.

The outside laborers constitute around 80 per cent of the work force required in constructions and development sectors in Kashmir.