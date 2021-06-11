Militants open fire at security forces in J&K's Shopian

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 11 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 15:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Militants on Friday attacked a security forces' party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said the militants fired upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Aglar in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district around noon.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added.

Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
militants

