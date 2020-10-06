Militants open fire on BJP leader in J&K's Ganderbal, personal security guard injured

Militants open fire on BJP leader in J&K's Ganderbal

  Oct 06 2020
Militants opened fire on a BJP office-bearer in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving his personal security guard critically injured, police said.

The ultras shot at on Ghulam Qadir, a district vice president of the BJP, near his residence at Nunner in Ganderbal, a police official said.

He said the assailants missed the target but Qadir's personal security guard, Constable Altaf Hussain, has been hit and is critically injured.

He was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura for treatment, the official said, adding the BJP leader was safe.

