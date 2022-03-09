Militants shot at, critically injure sarpanch in Kashmir

Unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a panchayat member in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

A police officer said the militants fired upon the Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat at Khonmoh, leaving him critically injured. The injured was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The injured panchayat member is reportedly affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

