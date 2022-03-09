Militants shot at, critically injure sarpanch in Kashmir

Unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a panchayat member in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday evening.
A police officer said the militants fired upon the Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat at Khonmoh, leaving him critically injured. The injured was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, he said.
The injured panchayat member is reportedly affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia
Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river
Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?
Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv