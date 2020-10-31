Militants' surrender during encounters 'welcome development': Jammu and Kashmir police

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh Saturday termed the surrender of local militants during encounters with security forces a welcome development and a message to those who are still holding guns that “they can still come back and join the mainstream.“

“It is a welcome development that youth are surrendering in live actions during encounters. In the past month, a few youths accepted the surrender offer of security forces,” he told reporters on the sidelines of National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Divas) that marks the anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, at Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“Those still holding guns and are on a wrong track, should follow suit. We will help and facilitate their return,” the Police chief said.

According to the police this year so far, eight militants have surrendered during encounters of which five happened in October alone.

The J&K police and the Army, of late, have started a surrender policy for the local youth, where parents of the trapped militants are called to the encounter site to convince them to surrender.