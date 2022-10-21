Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh; rescue operation on

Military chopper crashes in Arunachal; rescue ops on

The chopper with five army personnel on board took off from Likabali in Lower Siang district for a routine sortie but crashed near Migging

Sumir Karmakar
  • Oct 21 2022, 11:59 ist
Screengrab of a video of the crash site. Credit: Twitter/@KirenRijiju

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian army crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh's upper Siang district at around 10.43 am on Friday. 

The chopper with five army personnel on board took off from Likabali in Lower Siang district for a routine sortie but crashed near Migging, about 25 km from Tuting, the headquarters of Upper Siang district.

A rescue operation has been launched. Other army choppers have also been pressed into service. 

The chopper crashed on a hill with no road connectivity. Sources said that another chopper used for rescue operation could not land near the crash site due to the hilly terrain. "Help of local people has also been sought," a source said. 

This is the second chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh since October 5 when a Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang, in which an army officer died while another was injured.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a border with China and Myanmar.

