Minimum temperature in Delhi inches up due to cloud cover

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2020, 12:12pm ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2020, 16:22pm ist
An Indian man rides a scooter as he covers his face to protect himself from the heat outside the India Meteorological Department office in Churu in Rajasthan. (AFP PHOTO)

The minimum temperature in Delhi rose slightly on Monday morning due to cloud cover, the weather department said.

The city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, up from 7 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday and one notch more than normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Light rains are expected in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting the northwestern region of the country.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the poor category with AQI of 262 in the morning. 

