Minimum temperature in Delhi likely to increase over next two days

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday and is likely to increase slightly over the next two days under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"A fresh Western Disturbance will start affecting the Western Himalayan region Friday onwards. As a result, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to increase slightly," an IMD official said.

The WD will lead to widespread snowfall in the upper hills of the Western Himalayas. Cold, dry winds from the snow-capped mountains will bring the mercury down to 4 degrees Celsius by Monday, he said.

The official said the city's air quality is predicted to improve slightly as the wind speed picks up.

The air quality index stood at 304 at 9 am.The city's 24-hour AQI was 283 on Wednesday, 404 on Tuesday, 372 on Monday and 347 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi has already registered six severe air quality days this month.