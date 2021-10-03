Minimum temperature in Delhi settles above normal

Delhiites woke up to a bright Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at around 26.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, said Meteorological department officials.

The relative humidity recorded in the city at 8.30 am was 85 per cent, they said.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

