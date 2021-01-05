Minimum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana above normal, says IMD

The cold weather condition continued in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday even as minimum temperatures stayed above normal levels in most parts of the states.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum temperature at 14 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal, an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures at 13 degrees, 12.2 degrees and 15.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur settled at 13.7 degrees, 12 degrees, 13.1 degrees, 13 degrees, 12.7 degrees and 10.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 14.3 degrees, 12.8 degrees and 15.1 degrees Celsius, up to eight degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures of Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa were 12.5 degrees, 14 degrees, 8.8 degrees and 14.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The places in Punjab and Haryana which witnessed rains in the past 24 hours included Amritsar (7.8 mm), Pathankot (10 mm), Bathinda (3 mm), Gurdaspur (1 mm), Ambala (0.2 mm), Hisar (7.9 mm), Karnal (5.8 mm), Narnaul (43 mm), Rohtak (21mm), Bhiwani (7.8 mm) and Sirsa (7 mm), the IMD added.