Minor blast outside sarpanch's house in J&K's Rajouri

The blast took place outside the house of Sarpanch Sushma Kumari at Androla village in Chakli area of Chingus along the Jammu-Poonch highway

PTI, Jammu,
  Jun 06 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 15:26 ist
A minor explosion took place outside the house of a sarpanch in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, triggering panic among the local residents, officials said.

The blast took place outside the house of Sarpanch Sushma Kumari at Androla village in Chakli area of Chingus along the Jammu-Poonch highway around 1 am, causing damage to two parked motorycles, the officials said.

"It was a minor intensity blast and we are investigating the matter," a police official said.

The local residents said they were woken up by the sound of the explosion and demanded arrest of the culprits behind the incident.

"We are investigating all angles," the police official said.

