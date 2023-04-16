Minor boy rapes 3-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

Minor boy rapes 3-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl sent for medical examination

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Apr 16 2023, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 10:56 ist
Representational image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl at a school in the district, a police official said on Sunday.

The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl's family members, police said the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday.

The minor boy is a student of class 1, while the girl is a student of playgroup.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

