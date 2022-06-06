Minor gang-raped by 3 men in UP's Firozabad, 1 held

Minor gang-raped by 3 men in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, 1 held

One of the accused has been detained and efforts are on to nab the other two accused

PTI
PTI, Firozabad,
  • Jun 06 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 16:46 ist
The girl has been sent for medical examination. Credit: PTI Photo

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

The accused, who were from the same locality as the victim, took her to a room on Saturday and allegedly raped her, Circle officer (city) Abhishek Srivastava said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding one of the accused has been detained.

Efforts are on to nab the other two accused, the officer said. 

rape
Uttar Pradesh
Firozabad
India News
Violence against women
Gang rape case

