Minor gang-raped inside college in Uttar Pradesh

A 17-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a polytechnic college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi town, about 300 kilometres from here, on Sunday.

According to the police sources here, the victim, who had gone to meet a friend of hers, was dragged along with her boyfriend, inside the college by a dozen youths.

The youths allegedly thrashed her boyfriend before stripping her, sources said. The minor was allegedly gang-raped by some of the youths.

They also prepared a video of the incident and threatened to make it viral if she lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

The victim was rescued by a cop, who happened to be passing by and heard her cries. The youths fled from there on seeing the cop, sources said.

A senior police official in Jhansi, however, said that one of the youths raped the victim. ''We have identified the accused,'' he said. Police said that a case was registered in this connection against 12 youths and a hunt was launched to nab them.

Former union minister and senior Congress leader from Jhansi Pradeep Jain Aditya slammed the UP government for failing to check spiraling crimes against the womenfolk in the state.

''This government has failed to ensure the safety of the women....the crimes against the women have been rising sharply,'' he said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the alleged gang[-rape and brutal murder of a teen in Hathras district triggering nationwide outrage and condemnation.