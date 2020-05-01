Minor girl and woman injured in ceasefire violation along LoC in Kashmir

A minor girl and a woman were injured as Pakistani army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipeer and Churunda sector of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Sources said Pakistani army resorted to heavy shelling on Indian Army posts and residential areas, which was retaliated effectively in the afternoon.

Locals reports said that panic gripped in Chrunda, Batgran, Hathlanga, Mothal, Sahoora, Silikote, Balkote, Nambla, Garkote areas as heavy shelling took place from both the sides.

A police official said a minor girl and a woman were injured while a residential house was damaged during the shelling in the Churanda village. The injured were identified as Shanaza Bano and Thaira Bano.

On Thursday evening a teenage boy was killed in Pakistan shelling along the LoC in Mendhar area of Poonch district in Jammu region.

With coronavirus pandemic spreading chaos everywhere, sources said, Pakistan army was trying to take advantage of the crisis and push militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

In the recent weeks several attempts were made by the infiltrators with Pakistani army giving them covering fire along the LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu region.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in March.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019. There is 198 km IB and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.