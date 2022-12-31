Minor girl gang-raped, thrown in tube well in Uttar Pradesh; 2 arrested

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and thrown in a tube well in a village under Ghosi police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.
Two people have been arrested and a hunt is on to trace the third culprit, they said.
According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, she went out to throw garbage Friday morning when she was taken away by the accused and was gang-raped.
The minor was rescued after some labourers raised an alarm and informed the police.
"The victim was found from a tube well in an agriculture field, about 200 metres away from her house, with her hands and legs tied and cloth stuffed inside her mouth," Additional SP Tribhuvan Nath said.
He said an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and the girl was sent for medical examination.
"Two of the accused have been arrested and the third one will be held soon," the officer added.
