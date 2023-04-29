Minor girl molested by school teacher in Delhi

Minor girl molested by school teacher in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

According to police, the class 6 student on Friday reported that the accused had molested her in the school, a senior police officer said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 19:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher in a private school in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Rajeev (37), who works as a lab assistant in the school, has been arrested, they said.

According to police, the class 6 student on Friday reported that the accused had molested her in the school, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Rape case can't be quashed just because victim agrees for it, says HC on FIR against Bhushan Kumar

Following this, the accused, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Loni was arrested the same day, police said.

Rajeev has been working in the school for the last five years, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against him under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Bhajanpura police station.

Delhi
Crimes
Crimes against women
Molestation
India News

