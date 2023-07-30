Minor girl raped in Madhya Pradesh's Satna; 2nd incident in four days

Minor girl raped in MP; 2nd incident in four days

The latest incident took place on July 28, following which the family members of the teenage girl lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station, an official said.

PTI
PTI, Satna,
  • Jul 30 2023, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 12:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a man at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Sunday.

This is the second incident of rape of a minor girl in the district in four days.

The latest incident took place on Friday, following which the family members of the teenage girl lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station, an official said, adding the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh shocker: 12-year-old girl raped, assaulted; 2 men linked to temple trust held

The accused, Vijay Saket (19), caught hold of the girl when she went to answer nature's call in a deserted area on Friday afternoon, Ramnagar police station in-charge Aditya Naryan Dhurve said quoting the victim's complaint.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl and raped her, he said.

The girl got scared and did not inform her family about the incident after returning home, the police official said.

She narrated the ordeal to her family members on Saturday following which a complaint was lodged, he said.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, abduction and threatening the victim and arrested the accused, the official said.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district, police earlier said.

The two accused, Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, were arrested following the incident and the local administration on Saturday demolished their houses, an official said.

