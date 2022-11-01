Minor girl raped in Punjab's Kapurthala

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as the landlord of the house where the girl lives, allegedly raped the girl on October 30, they said. The girl's parents were not at home when the incident happened, they said.
The minor narrated the ordeal to her parents when they returned home. Following this, the minor's mother lodged a complaint on Monday, the police said.
The accused is absconding, they said, adding efforts are on to arrest him.
According to police, the family had been living on rent in the house for the past four years. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered, they said.
