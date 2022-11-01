Minor girl raped in Punjab's Kapurthala

Minor girl raped in Punjab's Kapurthala

The accused, identified as the landlord of the house where the girl lives, allegedly raped the girl on October 30

PTI
PTI, Kapurthala,
  • Nov 01 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 17:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as the landlord of the house where the girl lives, allegedly raped the girl on October 30, they said. The girl's parents were not at home when the incident happened, they said.

The minor narrated the ordeal to her parents when they returned home. Following this, the minor's mother lodged a complaint on Monday, the police said.

The accused is absconding, they said, adding efforts are on to arrest him.

According to police, the family had been living on rent in the house for the past four years. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
rape
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 