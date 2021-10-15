Minor girl raped, obscene videos uploaded online

Saila Station House Officer (SHO) Jalore Dhruv Prasad said the accused befriended the minor girl and allegedly raped her

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 15 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 14:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year old man, who circulated her obscene photos and videos on social media in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said Friday.

Saila Station House Officer (SHO) Jalore Dhruv Prasad said a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the IT Act and the POCSO Act was registered against the accused, Mansoor, on Thursday night.

“The accused befriended the minor girl and allegedly raped her. He also shot obscene videos and photos and circulated them. He has been detained and is being interrogated,” he said.

