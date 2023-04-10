Delhi: Minor sexually harassed by servant's husband

Minor girl sexually harassed by servant's husband in southwest Delhi

The incident took place while her parents were at work

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 19:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on April 8 when the victim's parents were out for work, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

As her parents were away, the girl went to her servant's room to play with her son. However, the servant's husband entered the room and partially undressed and flashed his private parts in front of her, a senior police officer said.

Read | Pregnant woman who was shot at by neighbour in Delhi dies

The girl narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police, he said.

A case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station in this regard, the officer added.

The accused (42), a resident of Maharashtra, was arrested and further investigation is under progress, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Crimes against women
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 