Minor girl's body found with throat slit in Jammu & Kashmir

The body of a minor girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
The body of the 9-year-old girl was found in a shed just 30 metres away from her residence at Zab Khurhama in Lalpora area of the north Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said.
A case has been registered and the body sent for medico-legal formalities, they said. The investigations have been launched, they added.
