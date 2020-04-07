Minor kills four-year-old in Uttar Pradesh while watching PUBG

In a shocking incident, a minor allegedly killed a four-year-old girl while watching PUBG in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, about 350 kilometres from Lucknow.

According to the police sources in Lucknow on Tuesday, the minor boy was watching the game on the mobile of his father, a resident of Achnera area in the district.

A four-year-old child, the daughter of the minor's landlord, was also there.

Sources said that the minor tried to lift the child by her neck imitating the game. The child's neck broke and she died on the spot.

The father of the minor hid the body of the child in a stack of hay outside his house in an apparent bid to hide the crime and shield his son.

The body of the girl was recovered on Saturday after a search was launched by the family members. During the investigation, the cops recovered the slippers of the child from the house of the minor's father.

He was arrested on Monday and during the interrogation narrated the entire incident. The two were taken into custody. While the father was sent to jail, the minor was sent to a juvenile home, police said.