Minor rape victim kill self over inaction, humiliation

Police inaction and social humiliation allegedly forced a 14-year old gang-rape victim to kill herself in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town, about 90 kilometres from here.

The minor, whose father was a carpenter, hanged herself with her 'dupatta' (a scarf with which the girls cover their heads) at her home in Raipurwa locality in the town on Friday night.

According to the police sources here, the minor had been gang-raped by three youths after being kidnapped from outside her house around a month back.

Although a complaint had been lodged in this connection, none of the accused, who resided in the neighbourhood and roamed in the locality freely, were arrested by the police, sources said.

Sources said that two women, who were neighbours of the victim, had allegedly thrown taunts at her on Friday evening referring to the unfortunate incident of gang rape.

The minor committed suicide on the same night.

''She was very upset...the perpetrators were free and the people threw taunts...she could not withstand it,'' said the victim's distraught father.

Four police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were suspended on charges of laxity.

'Prima facie it appears that the police did not act on the complaint....they should have made attempt to arrest the perpetrators,'' said a senior police official in Kanpur.

He said that stern action would be taken against the erring cops.

The two women, who had humiliated the victim, were also arrested, the official said.