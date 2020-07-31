Minor raped by 3 men in Uttar Pradesh

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's family, the accused abducted the minor on Thursday when she had gone out of her house to throw garbage in the village dump yard.

They allegedly took the girl to a forest and took turns to rape her, SHO of Bhopa police station Sanjeev Kumar said, adding that one of the three men recorded a video of the incident.

A case was registered against the three men on the basis of the complaint and efforts were underway to nab them, he said. 

