Minor raped in Punjab, accused lynched to death

A 10-year old girl was raped in Punjab's Jalandhar this afternoon leading to an agitated crowd lynching the accused to death after they came to know about the crime.

The parents of the girl were out to work while the minor was alone at home. The accused, 39-year-old Pappu, was a native of Bihar and was sharing the room with the family. He was reportedly drunk at the time he committed the rape.

The minor narrated the incident to her parents when they returned. The neighbours gathered while the accused continued to stay inside. The crowd beat the accused. He was rushed to the hospital by the police where he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case.