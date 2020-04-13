Minor siblings from Srinagar tested positive for COVID-19 in March, recover

Two minor girls from Srinagar, who were tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, were discharged from a hospital in Srinagar on Monday after their repeat samples tested negative.

“First two COVID-19 Positive children discharged today from JLNM Hospital Rainawari Srinagar along with their mother who was COVID-19 Negative but was staying with her daughters. The repeat samples of both the children and of the mother came NEGATIVE for COVID-19 today (sic),” DIPR-J&K, said in a tweet.

The girls, hailing from uptown Natipora had come in contact with their grandfather, who had arrived from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, and tested positive for COVID-19. The man had shared the same flight as that of Kashmir's first COVID-19 patient – a 67-year-old woman from old city Srinagar’s Khanyar area – who was discharged from SKIMS Soura, last week.

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s leading pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said Srinagar will soon move into the stage of discharging recovered COVID-19 patients and it was important to understand that these persons are now as normal as others.

“While it is understandable that people are scared of this disease and one must take all precautions as required it is important to understand that those who had it and have now recovered are just as free from it as others who don’t have it,” he said.

Dr Naveed said the stigma that has been seen as having been attached to someone affected with this infection is uncalled-for and it is important to end it for all societies to live a normal life.