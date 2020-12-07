Sisters from PoK who crossed into India repatriated

Minor sisters from PoK who inadvertently crossed into India repatriated

The handover of the sisters took place at the CDB point in the presence of civilian and military officials of Pakistan

  • Dec 07 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two minor sisters from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who were detained after they inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, were repatriated on Monday, officials said.

Laiba Zabair (17) and her younger sister Sana Zabair (13), residents of Kahuta Tehsil in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, were detained on Sunday after being spotted moving into this side by Indian troops.

"Two girls of Abbasspur, Tehsil Forward Kahuta of PoK, who had inadvertently crossed into Indian side in Poonch, have been repatriated from the Chakan Da Bagh (CDB) crossing point today," a defence spokesman said.

The handover of the sisters took place at the CDB point in the presence of civilian and military officials of Pakistan. They were given gifts and sweets by the Indian Army as a goodwill gesture, he said.

