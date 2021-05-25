Minor thrashed, his head shaved for meeting girl

Minor thrashed, his head shaved for meeting girl

Police said they rescued the boy and got him admitted at a civil hospital

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 25 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 20:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and his head shaved by a group of people after his female friend went to meet him at his house in Punjab's Muktsar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took on Monday when the victim's 16-year-old friend visited his house in Ravidas Nagar, Malout town, they said.

When the girl's family got to know, they took her back to their home, police said, adding, people in the locality later attacked the boy.

A video capturing the incident was posted on social media. Police said they rescued the boy and got him admitted at a civil hospital. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

 