Minor wrestler in WFI chief harassment case not opposed to police closure report, court told

The minor wrestler, who accused outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, on Tuesday did not oppose the Delhi Police's closure report in court, the public prosecutor said.

The alleged victim and her father, who recorded their statement before Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor in an in-chamber proceeding, said that they were satisfied with the police investigation and had no opposition to the Delhi Police's report in the case.

The court, after recording their statements in the matter, reserved its order for September 6 on whether to accept the police report seeking cancellation of the case, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

The Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler.