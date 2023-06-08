'Minor' wrestler tweaks age in new statement against WFI chief in sexual harassment case: Report

Amid the ongoing sexual harassment probe against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the 'minor' wrestler who lodged a complaint against him has recorded a fresh statement in court making changes to age-related details, according to a report by the NDTV.

The victim's father told the publication, "She had changed her age in the previous statement. However, her complaint of sexual harassment remains as it was."

The complaint made by the victim led to POCSO case being registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Now with the new development coming in, the stringent law against child abuse can be withdrawn against Singh. The punishment under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, under which the BJP MP was booked, carries a jail term of seven years. However, since the victim will be treated as an adult now, IPC Section 354 - outraging the modesty of a woman - might be slapped against Singh. It carries a jail term of two years. In total, seven female wrestlers have accused the BJP leader of sexual harassment.

By June 15, the police is expected to finish their investigation and file a charge sheet against the WFI chief. Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik also met the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

Earlier, there were reports about the 'minor' victim withdrawing her complaint against Singh. However, her father has quashed these rumours.